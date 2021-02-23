On the Lookout: Car thief spotted running errands in new set of wheels

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Friday, February 12th, a male suspect saw an opportunity and took it: a car left running unattended outside Daniel's Taco Shop at 2053 B Street in El Paso County. The rightful owner had gone inside to get their order. The suspect got inside and sped off.

The very next day, that very car -- a white 2013 Honda Accord, with the California license plate 7CPD280 -- was spotted by Colorado Springs Police, parked outside the CVS at 455 North Circle Drive. The suspect again sped away when he realized they were on to him.

The male suspect has brown hair, sparse facial hair, and was accompanied by a dog.

If you know anything about the crime or the criminal, call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (719) 520-7777.