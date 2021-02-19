Sunny Side Markets officially open in Fountain and Pueblo

News

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Shopping for groceries just got a little easier for southern Colorado families that are struggling financially.

Care and Share Food Bank has officially opened two new Sunny Side Markets.

One is located in Fountain and the other is in Pueblo. They're both small grocery stores, with products lining shelves and freezers, but without the price tags.

Both locations are open multiple days a week, and the hours of operations can be found here.

People interested in shopping at a Sunny Side Market are asked to enroll ahead of time. This is a one-time enrollment. During the first visit to a market, a volunteer or team member will issue a personal key card that will allow for quick, self-guided check-ins for future visits.

You can enroll by clicking here.