Fremont County moving to Level Blue on Feb. 17

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Effective Wednesday, Freemont County is moving to Level Blue on the state's COVID-19 dial.

The county's health department reports their positivity rate is at 2.6%, and they've seen nine days of declining or stable hospitalizations.

Under Level Blue, the state recommends a return to in-person learning for all grade levels, including higher education. Restaurants and gyms can now have up to 175 people indoors or 50% capacity. The last call for alcohol is now midnight.

This move comes just two months after the county was listed on the White House's "Red Zone" watch list for a rise in COVID-19 cases.

In the fall, the Fremont County Correctional Facility was at the center of one of the largest outbreaks in the state. Several inmates died during that outbreak.