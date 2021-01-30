Fremont County Sheriff’s Office searching for shooting suspects

News

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating two suspects believed to be involved in a shooting.

According to officials, a 23-year-old man was brought into the emergency room of St. Thomas More Hospital shortly before 7 p.m. Friday, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was later flown to a Colorado Springs hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Officials are searching for 43-year-old Orion Nolan and 51-year-old Susanna Daniels, last seen leaving the scene, driving a silver 2002 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Colorado license plates.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Officials are asking the public not to approach and to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 719-275-STOP (719- 275-7867).