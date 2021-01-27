Sheriff: Mother kills 2 children, self near Alamosa

News

ALAMOSA CO., Colo. (KRDO) -- The Alamosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two children and one woman, investigators believe this might have been a murder-suicide.

On Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the area of County Road 3 South and Truman Ave. on reports of a suicidal woman.

While en-route, dispatchers told first responders the woman had possibly shot her children, then herself.

Once at the scene, deputies found a Black Jeep Cherokee with three people inside. Alamosa Ambulance personnel arrived on the scene and determined all three were dead.

Deputies identified the woman as Jardena Martinez, 35, Chase Martinez, 10, and Jameson Martinez, 6.

A GoFundMe was set up by a friend of Gabe Martinez, the father of the two children. The funds are going towards funeral expenses and other unexpected costs. In the GoFundMe, the organizer said both boys were students at Alamosa Elementary School.

The Alamosa County Sheriff's Office said this is an ongoing investigation and is currently working with the Alamosa Police Department.

In a statement from the Alamosa County Sheriff's Office, the family thanked the community for their support, and ask that their privacy be respected at this time.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.