Man who shot at Pueblo Deputies threatened ‘another bombing in Nashville’

News

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The man from Pueblo West accused of shooting at Pueblo County deputies this past Friday allegedly had bigger criminal plans, including an additional bombing after the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville.

Court documents obtained by KRDO News Channel 13 provide further insight into the threats made by 48-year-old Pueblo West resident Eddie Lovins before he shot at law enforcement.

On New Year's Day, Lovins contacted the Tennesse Highway Patrol and said there was a bomb located at the Tennessee State Capitol building.

According to communication logs between Eddie Lovins and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Lovins said there was “going to be another bombing in Nashville,” referring to the explosion inside an RV that happened on Christmas Day in downtown Nashville.

Lovins said it is "definitely going to happen today, no if...” and that “he is not law enforcement friendly". It was also documented that Lovins was slurring his words and was difficult to understand.

During calls with Tennessee Highway Patrol, Lovins said he did not want any law enforcement representatives sent to his house. Lovins claimed if they showed up, then he was “obligated to shoot them.”

Tennessee Highway Patrol first contacted the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) regarding Lovins' threats around 6 a.m. New Year's Day.

PCSO attempted to make contact with Lovins throughout the day but deputies were unsuccessful.

Around 3:15 pm, Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted PCSO again, stating that Lovins was continuing to contact Tennessee Highway Patrol stating he had information on the bomb.

Once again, PCSO Deputies were dispatched to his home on the 1000 block of N Tenderfoot Lane in Pueblo West.

This time while attempting to contact Lovins, deputies were fired upon.

In the court documents, Lovins said he shot through the door of his home with his "AR." Lovins said he was shooting everywhere, and stated he had no specific target but knew he had deputies outside of his home. Two deputies were injured in the initial gunfire, both are currently recovering from home and expected to make full recoveries.

When more law enforcement arrived, the gunfire continued. Deputies at the home said "it sounded like 8-9 rifle shots were being fired toward" deputies in the area.

In the court documents, Deputies said Lovins went back inside of the house for a short period of time and came back outside with a bottle of whiskey. Lovins then walked into the middle of the street and began taking shots of the alcohol. Lovins was taken into custody shortly after.

After his arrest, Lovins asked detectives if he hurt anybody or killed anybody multiple times.

While at a nearby hospital, investigators asked Lovins if there were any explosive devices in his home. The 48-year old said there were “Soap Bombs” located inside of his garage.

However, after the Metro Bomb Squad searched the residence, PCSO made a statement saying no explosive devices were found and that Lovins didn't appear to have any of the bomb-making materials necessary to follow through on the threats aimed at Tennessee.

As for those threats, Tennessee Highway Patrol stated teams searched the Tennessee State Capitol for any suspicious devices. A suspicious box was located and found to be nothing related.

Lovins faces two counts of attempted first degree murder and two counts of attempted first degree assault. He is currently residing in the Pueblo County Jail on $500,000 bond, and his next court appearance is on January 7th.