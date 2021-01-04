Pueblo West man accused of shooting two deputies makes first court appearance

News

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, a Pueblo County judge set bond for 48-year old Eddie Lovins -- the man accused of shooting two Pueblo County Deputies on New Years Day.

Lovins allegedly opened fire at two deputies, hitting one in the head. The two deputies were conducting a welfare check after the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office received a call from Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The suspect is accused of making threats against the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the capitol building in Tennessee.

After Lovins' defense asked for leniency, pointing to a minimal criminal history, the judge set the bond at $500,000.

However, Lovins might not have spent much time in prison, he has had several run-ins with law enforcement since 2015.

In May of 2015, Lovins was arrested for striking his fiance in Durango, and charged with false imprisonment. According to Court Documents, the fiance told police that Lovins' Post Traumatic Stress Disorder was triggered by nearby fireworks. Lovins is a military veteran.

He plead guilty and the four charges were dismissed after one year probation.

Then in 2017, court records show that Lovins was arrested on a felony menacing charge in Pueblo County. However, court officials tell KRDO the victim in the case dropped the charge.