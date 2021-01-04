Pikes Peak Summit House closed indefinitely to visitors

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Summit House is closed indefinitely to visitors starting Monday, Jan. 4.

For visitors, that means no facilities will be available at the summit. Hikers are told to be prepared to hike back down if necessary.

The highway up to the summit is still open, as long as weather permits. During the winter, road conditions can change quickly due to snow, freezing conditions, or high winds. Real-time highway conditions can be checked by calling (719)-385-7784.

The closure is because the facility is in the process of being torn down, and in its place, a new Summit Visit Center is being built. That is expected to open in the spring of 2021.

For more information on the new Pikes Peak Summit Complex project,