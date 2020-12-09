Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and EDC join ‘5 star’ program to help businesses remain open

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The '5 Star' statewide program looks to allow businesses who go above and beyond covid safety protocols additional capacity.

The program would allow restaurants and businesses to open back up, at 50% capacity. Indoor dining will also be allowed at 50% capacity as long they follow health guidelines.

A restaurant greatly affected by the pandemic is, Monse’s Pupeseria. Financially, this business depends on tourists year-round, especially in the summer. This year they were projecting that 90% of their sales would come from tourists, however, they are now seeing a drastic loss in profits because of the pandemic.

Under '5 Star' certification, regardless of what level a county is on the statewide dial, businesses will be able to stay open.



Monse Hines, the owner of the restaurant, says she has seen a 75% decrease this season. She's afraid Monse’s Pupeseria will shut down if they have to abide by only outdoor dining.

“It is extremely sad because when you open a business you look to thrive, thrive with your employees and look at it as a resource for your family and for the other people,” said Hines.

A business can apply to the program if approved by submitting a written plan to the county health department outlining how they are implementing the COVID-19 guidelines.