Colorado State Patrol investigating deadly crash at Poncha Pass

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly two-car crash at the summit of Poncha Pass that happened Tuesday afternoon.

CSP says at 12:05 p.m. a black Dodge Durango was traveling northbound and a red Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling southbound on Highway 285. The Durango lost control and began to spin, crossing the center line into the southbound lanes.

The Durango hit the front of the Ram with its right side before coming to rest on its wheels on the southbound white line. The Ram came to rest off the southbound edge of the highway.

Investigators say the driver of the Durango died at the scene and two underage passengers were transported to the Heart of the Rockies with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Ram were also taken to Heart of the Rockies with serious injuries.

According to CSP, the crash is under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes unit. No word on what caused the Durango to lose control.