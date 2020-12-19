Juvenile detained on several charges, including possession of a handgun

News

COLORADO SPRINGS. Colo. (KRDO) - A juvenile was detained on Saturday for attempting to break into cars, stealing a van, and possession of a firearm.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, CSPD officers said they responded to a Burglary in Progress call in the 8500 block of Roaring Fork Drive. According to police, an unknown male broke into a home, then stole the homeowner’s gray van.

About an hour later, officers said they were called to the 7800 block of Maple Lane on a report of a person attempting to break into a car. Police said the homeowner confronted and detained the suspect until they arrived.

Investigators stated the suspect, who was identified as a juvenile, was also in possession of the van that was stolen from Roaring Fork an hour earlier, and possession of a handgun.

Police are asking anyone who may have information, or is a witness to this investigation, to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477. The investigation is ongoing.