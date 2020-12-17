Cañon City police searching for suspect in road rage shooting

News

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cañon City Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a road range situation that resulted in shots fired.

Police say they were dispatched to the 900 block of Sell Avenue at 6:26 p.m. on a report of a road rage situation. While on the phone, the dispatcher heard two shots fired. The caller said someone in another vehicle had shot at them, then fled the area. The caller was not injured.

Authorities are now searching for a gold-colored mini-van with Washington license plates, possibly BPM6939. The driver is described as an African-American man and the passenger is described as an African-American woman.

No word on what led up to the shooting, this is currently an ongoing investigation. Police say they do not believe this is an on-going threat to the community, however, they ask all motorists to avoid aggressive drivers.

If you have any information you're asked to contact the FreCom Dispatch Center by calling (719)-276-5600 and selecting Option 8.