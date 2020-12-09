Pikes Peak Humane Society to receive donations for every pet adopted in December

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region says each adopted pet in December guarantees a donation to its life-saving programs.

Two local businesses, Status Symbol Auto Body and Dent-Tec, have pledged to donate $25 to the nonprofit's life-saving programs for every pet that is reunited with their family or adopted into a new family this month.

HSPPR says it will also put the pet's name on a special ornament to decorate the building. A spokesperson for the nonprofit says they hope to have all of their pets with a family this holiday season.

For more information, visit www.hsppr.org/adopt to pick out a new pet.