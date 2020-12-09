Domestic violence suspect hits police car while trying to escape in Cañon City

News

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in Cañon City after he hit a police car while trying to escape a domestic violence incident.

Just before 8 a.m. this morning, officers responded to an ongoing domestic violence situation in the 600 block of Family Center Drive. When police arrived, the suspect fled the scene in a Dodge Durango.

Police says the suspect intentionally struck the police department's vehicle and then lead a pursuit until he crashed into a tree near 9th Street and Oak Avenue.

Officers briefly struggled to arrest the suspect, who they identified as 32-year-old Thomas Eason of Cañon City. No officers were injured but Eason was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked for possible injuries.

Authorities say Eason had two outstanding warrants at the time of the incident. Both were warrants were related to failing to comply with court orders. Police say domestic violence charges are likely once the current investigation is complete.

The Colorado State Patrol is helping the Cañon City Police Department with this case.