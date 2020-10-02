Trial delayed for Colorado mother-daughter accused of selling body parts meant for cremation

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- New developments in a disturbing story out of Montrose, Colorado.

In March of 2020, 43-year old Megan Hess and her mother 66-year old Shirley Koch were arrested for allegedly operating a 'body broker business' out of the Sunset Mesa Funeral home.

According to court documents, the pair would tell families they would cremate their loved ones, then go off and sell their body parts. Families said they would pay around $1,000 for a cremation that never took place.

In return, court documents say families would receive remains that may have contained their loved ones, but the cremated remains could also include crushed concrete or plastic.

Prosecutors say the mother and daughter made hundreds of thousands of dollars selling body parts.

According to court documents, a judge granted the defense's motion for continuance. The defense argues they need more time to prepare for trial, which has become increasingly more difficult to do during a pandemic. The trial may not begin until late spring or early summer of 2021.