One person injured at overnight shooting near Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting in which one person was injured.

Around 12:05 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to the 4,000 block of Clearview Loop for reports of a shooting.

Witnesses said a vehicle was traveling southbound on Hancock Expressway and then slowed at Clear View Loop, in front of the Detour Sports Bar and Grill. Someone fired several rounds from inside the vehicle and then continued traveling southbound on Hancock Expressway, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses say the shooter was wearing a white mask and driving a Dodge Journey.

When deputies arrived, they found a single victim who had a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Major Crimes Detectives Unit is investigating the incident, but a spokesperson says they do not believe there is any threat to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.