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Tracking rain & snow!

what to expect
KRDO
By
Published 4:45 AM

TODAY: We'll still see some isolated PM showers and storms but it'll be slightly drier than Monday. Highs stay in the 60s for most lower lying areas.

EXTENDED: Precipitation chances increase again Wednesday with more widespread showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs drop to the 50s in many areas along and east of I-25 on the back end of a cold front Thursday and Friday. We'll see highs in the 40s in higher terrain areas where there's potential to pick up some decent accumulations Wednesday PM to Friday AM.

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Julia Donovan

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