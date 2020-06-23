Deputies arrest two during burglary in Security-Widefield

News

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says two people were arrested during a burglary Monday morning.

Deputies responded around 5:35 a.m. to a reported burglary in progress on the 100 block of Easy Street in the Security-Widefield area.

The person reporting the incident said his security cameras showed two men entering the detached garage carrying a large duffel bag and a crowbar.

When deputies arrived, they quickly established a perimeter around the garage and ordered the two suspects to exit.

One man, later identified as 49-year-old James Clarke, exited the garage and was arrested. A second man, later identified as 43-year-old Jason Flynn, ran out of the garage and tried to flee. Deputies were able to quickly detain him with no injuries.

As deputies searched the two suspects and the premises, they located a black duffel bag. Inside the bag were three firearms, one of which was reported stolen. All guns were sized and withheld as evidence. Officials also seized 12 grams of methamphetamine during the search.

Both suspects were booked into the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Jail Criminal Justice Center.

Flynn is facing the following charges: Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender (ATF Warrant), Burglary (Warrant), Special Offender, 2nd Degree Burglary, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Possession of Burglary Tools, Theft, Criminal Trespass, Attempt to Influence, False Report, Conspiracy, Drug Paraphernalia, Schedule II.

Clarke is facing the following charges: 2nd Degree Burglary, Possession of Burglary Tools, Theft, Criminal Trespass, Conspiracy, Drug Paraphernalia, Scheduled II.

EPCSO says the ATF Gun Task Force helped them during this investigation.