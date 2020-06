News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a burglary in which the suspect was caught on camera.

Officers are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in a burglary that happened on the 300 block of Adams Avenue.

Officer Pruce is requesting help in identifying this suspect in a burglary to a home in the 300 block of Adams. If you... Posted by Pueblo Police Department on Thursday, June 18, 2020

If you have information call Pueblo Police at (719)553-2511 and refer to case number 20-10300. You can also contact the non-emergency line at (719)553-2502.