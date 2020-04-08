Woman fights off carjacker in Pueblo

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A woman in Pueblo fended off a would-be carjacker Tuesday night, according to police.

Around 6:30 p.m., Pueblo police officers responded to a carjacking at Ent Credit Union at 300 W 5th Street. A woman was screaming that someone was trying to steal her car.

Police say officers arrived quickly and arrested a suspect who is identified as 29-year-old Jessica Kufahl.

The victim told police she had just pulled out of the drive-thru ATM when she stopped her car to search for her debit card on the passenger side. She said while she was looking for the card, Kufahl approached the car and jumped into the driver’s seat.

The victim was hit by the passenger side door as Kufahl tried to drive away, but she managed to gain her footing and get inside of the car.

The victim struggled with Kufahl as she tried to drive away. That’s when officers arrived and arrested Kufahl.

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries. Kufahl was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on the charges of Robbery and Motor Vehicle Theft.

