Colorado Police Departments seeing an increase in reckless driving due to less traffic

News

PUEBLO, Colo. - Within the last few weeks, there has been a steady decrease of traffic on Colorado roadways as people continue to work from home. While this seems like a good thing, Police departments in the state are seeing an increase in speeding and reckless driving because of it.

That's why several police departments are adding more speed enforcement in their towns. "People think there’s less people on the road that I can go faster and drive a little more reckless,” says Sergent Frank Ortega with the Pueblo Police Department.

Apparently some people didn’t get my message earlier. And yes he got a ticket. pic.twitter.com/LuiDR4MXnX — PuebloPDTraffic (@PdTraffic) April 2, 2020

Ortega says just within the past week officers have clocked drivers going as fast as 92 mph on the interstate and surface streets. “We’ve had more complaints about the highway," Ortega says, "There is going to be some additional thoroughfares and it’s going to be different times different places.”

Colorado Springs Police Department has also seen an increase and is also adding more speed enforcement. Westminster Police in Colorado clocked someone driving 103 mph and in Lakewood 121 mph. As for the fastest we've seen, 168 mph in Lakewood.