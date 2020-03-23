4th death from COVID-19 in El Paso County reported

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Public Health says that a fourth individual has died from the novel coronavirus. This patient was a man in his 80s.

"We are saddened to report our fourth COVID-19 related death in El Paso County," said health officials in a statement Monday. EPCPH says it's still investigating how this individual contracted the virus and who he might have later come into contact with.

The previous deaths were a woman in her 80s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s.

For more information from El Paso County Public Health about the spread of COVID-19 in El Paso County, see here.