2nd death from coronavirus reported in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A second person has died from the coronavirus COVID-19 in El Paso County, and health officials tell KRDO the victim may have contracted it from the first person who died.

El Paso County officials tell us Thursday the second victim is a man in his 60s. He was reported to be in contact with the woman in her 80s who died last week from the coronavirus.

The total number of positive cases in Colorado is 216 as of Thursday. More information on the current status of COVID-19 in Colorado can be found here.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.