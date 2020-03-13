Woman in El Paso County dies from coronavirus

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado's first death due to coronavirus has been reported as of Friday, and the Department of Public Health and Environment says the victim is a woman from El Paso County.

The number of positive cases is up to 72, according to the state. Two of those cases were in El Paso County.

Gov. Jared Polis says the victim was a woman in her 80s with underlying health issues.

“While we were expecting this day, it doesn't make it any less difficult to hear and share this news. As a state we are in mourning and our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the Coloradan we lost,” said Governor Jared Polis in a statement Friday.

A news conference has been scheduled for 5 p.m. We'll stream the discussion in this article.

We're working on getting more information on the death. Check back for updates.