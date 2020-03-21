Third death from COVID-19 in El Paso County confirmed

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Public Health has reported the third death from COVID-19 in the county.

The individual was a man in his 70s, said health officials Saturday afternoon. The county's first virus victim was a woman in her 80s and the second was a man in his 60s.

No other information about the third victim was immediately available.

“We express our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and loved-ones of the man who passed due to COVID-19,” said Susan Wheelan, El Paso County Public Health Director, in a statement. “The public health system including community partners such as hospitals, community organizations, non-profits, businesses and governments are working non-stop as part of the local COVID-19 response. We are doing everything we can to slow the spread of this novel virus, while supporting our community. I commend the public for doing their part as well. We appreciate those who are using credible sources of information to take action, practicing physical distancing and working from home and only going out when necessary. These practices are having a positive impact. We are strong and we will get through this together.”