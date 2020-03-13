Pueblo police find missing remains of slain mother who was stuffed in suitcase

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The search is over -- according to the Pueblo County Coroner, the human remains found near the Arkansas River Tuesday belonged to 58-year old Mary Cuevas.

Investigators with the Pueblo Police Department have been searching for Cuevas' remains since October.

Thirty-six-year-old Anthony Cuevas, Mary's son, is suspected of killing his mother than stuffing her body into a large suitcase and dropped it into a trash dumpster behind a car wash near the intersection of Ivywood Lane and Pueblo Boulevard. Surveillance footage at the car wash shows who police believe to be Anthony Cuevas dumping the body.

Cuevas' was taken into custody just a few days later, and charged with first-degree murder.

According to Pueblo Police, several of Mary's limbs were missing when they recovered the suitcase. Investigators have been searching ever since.

Until Tuesday, when a group cleaning up a hill near the 200 block of Howard Avenue and Arkansas River running through downtown Pueblo spotted a suspicious black trash bag. Park rangers identified human remains within the bag.