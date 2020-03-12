Supporters show up in blue to courthouse for Gannon Stauch’s family

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Community members wanting to support Gannon Stauch's family filled the El Paso County courthouse today.

Most of them were wearing royal blue, Gannon's favorite color.

The 11-year-old went missing on January 27th; five weeks later, El Paso County detectives announced they believe he died at the hands of his step-mother Letecia Stauch.

Outside the courtroom, a mother Abrianna Marez wore a blue bow in her hair that read, "G-Man Strong."

She says, "Anything and everything we can do to show support that's what I'll do."

Wednesday afternoon was Stauch's first time before a judge in Colorado where she was read her charges.

About two dozen people sat inside the courtroom, while others had to wait outside.

Amanda Nuffer said she came for the Stauch family.

"They just need to know they have support, that they're loved."

Many wore t-shirts that read, "#GannonStrong," and "#FindGannon."