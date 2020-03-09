Pueblo officials say they’ve solved 1996 homicide of infant

News

PUEBLO, Colo. - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says it has solved a 1996 homicide of an infant girl. It says detectives used DNA testing and other evidence to tie the girl’s death to her mother.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports that the infant’s body was discovered in the Arkansas River. Last year, DNA tests produced a list of persons who possibly could be the child’s parents. One of them, LeeAnne Hed, refused to speak with detectives. Police say she took her own life shortly afterward.

Sheriff’s detectives again used DNA to identify her as the infant’s mother and say she was solely responsible for the girl's death.



