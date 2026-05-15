Heat continues across southern Colorado this weekend with PM showers and storms

Tonight, we will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies across the Pikes Peak Region. It will be breezy with winds out of the east at 5 to 10 mph. We do have a slight chance of showers or a thunderstorm, mainly in the High Country and out in the Eastern Plains. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 50s, with 30s and 40s in the mountains.

Saturday will bring us partly cloudy skies and another warm day to kick off the weekend. We do have a chance for strong to isolated severe thunderstorms for areas out on the Eastern Plains and Northern El Paso County. Severe storms could produce pea-sized hail and strong gusty winds. We do have Red Flag Warnings starting Saturday morning and lasting through the evening for portions of the High Country, Eastern Plains, and the southern portion of the I-25 corridor due to dry and breezy conditions with gusts up to 30mph. We will see highs in the lower 80s.

Warm conditions will continue on Sunday, as will the active weather. We have another chance for afternoon showers and storms, some of which could be severe. We could see strong winds with some of the thunderstorms that do pop up. We will see slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 70s.

On Sunday, we will continue with the warmth and active weather. There is a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm along the I-25 corridor, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo, and portions of the Eastern Plains. Wind will be the main concern, but we cannot rule out the possibility of pea-sized hail. It will be a windy day for southern Colorado with gusts up to 40mph. We will also have to monitor for potential fire weather.

The active weather will continue into the start of the work week with a chance for the rain to transition to snow for the High Country, Teller County, and Northern El Paso County by early Monday morning, right around the commute time. We could also see some slushy conditions in the Monument area and areas in the Palmer Divide. We then dry out of the rain and snow by the afternoon to evening hours. We will see much cooler temperatures, with highs in the upper 50s. Overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning, we could see temperatures in the 30s, so you may want to cover up those plants or bring them in.

We will continue to see cool temperatures and rain chances on Tuesday, and then we dry out but remain cool by the middle of the work week. Temperatures will climb into the 70s to 80s by the second half of the work week

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