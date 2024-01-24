Court documents show multiple minors involved in child sex assault by former church music teacher

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- New disturbing details against a former music teacher at the First United Pentecostal Church, who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child in a position of trust, shows multiple minors were involved in an inappropriate relationship.

In December, Robert Gordon pleaded guilty to Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust, Unlawful Sexual Contact, and Enticement of a Child, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was discovered after the parents of the victim found him with a phone given to him by Gordon, a family friend. On the phone were messages from Gordon about an inappropriate sexual encounter involving the 17-year-old and another minor.

According to arrest documents, the 14-year-old victim told the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) that Gordon sexually assaulted him nearly every weekend for three years. In return, Gordon would give him gifts and money.

“He did and said what Robert wanted him to do and speak,” the court document said.

Gordon was a music teacher at the First United Pentecostal Church in Security-Widefield and would use sermons about respecting elders to justify the sexual relationship, the victim told police.

When EPSO obtained a search warrant for the 17-year-old's phone, they found another minor was involved. Text messages between the victim and Gordon showed a conversation about a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old in the back of Gordon’s truck.

The victim told police both the 17-year-old and Gordon sexually assaulted him multiple times.

On Dec. 8, 2023, Gordon was sentenced to two terms of six years in the Department of Corrections which will run consecutively for a total of 12 years in prison. He was also sentenced to 20 years to life in the Sex Offender Intensive Supervision Program.

Gordon is currently at the Bent County Correctional Facility, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections. His next eligible parole date is February 2029.

This isn’t the first time Gordon has been arrested for similar sexual assault accusations.

Court records show back in the early 2000s, Gordon was in court with two counts of sexual assault on a child with force and one count of sexual assault of a child in a position of trust. But all three charges were acquitted.

In 2012, Gordon was involved in another case where he faced charges of sexual abuse, sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, and six counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust with a victim under the age of 15. However, he was found not guilty in 2014.

Gordon was also convicted of harboring a runaway child, a class two misdemeanor, in 1998.