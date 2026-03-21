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Pet of the Week

Check out this sweet boy: The HSPPR Pet of the week, meet Scotty!

HSPPR
By
New
Published 7:15 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Scotty is a five-year-old blue tick Australian Cattle Dog mix who came into HSPPR as a transfer from another shelter.

Scotty is a sweet, mellow boy who may be a little shy at first but quickly warms up with patience and some treats. He loves being around people and enjoys gentle head pets once he feels comfortable. Scotty also likes taking his time outside, sniffing and exploring the world around him. He already knows “sit” and is ready to find a family that will give him the time he needs to come out of his shell.

Scotty’s adoption is $99, and he will go home with his vaccinations, a voucher for a vet exam, a microchip, and he will be neutered. You can see all the other dogs, cats, and small animals available for adoption at HSPPR.org or stop by the shelter at 610 Abbot Lane to visit Scotty today.

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Samantha Hildebrandt

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