KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Cheese Puff is the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's Pet of the Week! He is a four-year-old white and orange tabby Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as a stray.

· Cheese Puff is a friendly, social boy who’s always ready to make a new friend.

· He adores wet food and never misses mealtime!

· He enjoys gentle petting along his head and down his body, often leaning in for more.

· This playful kitty has a soft spot for cat toys, especially anything fish-themed!

· With his sweet nature and playful spirit, Cheese Puff is sure to bring lots of joy to his new home. Mant to know more about Cheese Puff? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.