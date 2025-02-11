KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Angel is the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's Pet of the Week! She is a three-year-old brown tabby and white Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Angel may be a little shy at first, but with a little patience, she’ll warm up and show her affectionate side.

· She enjoys gentle pets and will lean in for more once she feels comfortable.

· This sweet girl allows handling and appreciates a calm, loving touch.

· When she’s not soaking up attention, Angel loves to curl up in a cozy cubby for a peaceful nap.

· She’s looking for a patient adopter who will give her the time she needs to feel at home. Want to know more about Angel? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.