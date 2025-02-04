KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Sophia is the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's Pet of the Week! She is an eight-year-old gray Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as a stray.

· Sophia is a sweet and gentle senior at 8 years old, ready to bring warmth and love to her new home.

· She leans into pets, soaking up affection and purring with gratitude.

· A true biscuit-making expert, she kneads away in her cubby to show off her cozy skills.

· While she’s okay with being picked up, she also enjoys her independence, often finding a sunny spot for a peaceful cat nap.

· Sophia is the perfect mix of affectionate and easygoing—ready to be your loyal, loving companion! Want to know more about Sophia? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.