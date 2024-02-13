KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Cali is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a five-year-old brown German Shepherd and Pit Bull mix that came in as an owner surrender since her owner is getting deployed in the military. Cali is looking for a loving home just in time for Valentine’s Day!

In this big, bustling world, Cali prefers the quieter corners. Loud noises can be overwhelming for her and she would rather sit in a calm spot and observe.

Cali is a little shy at first. It takes time for her to trust, but once she does, you’ll have a loyal friend.

She might not be the first to greet you, but give Cali a chance and she’ll show you her sweet and gentle nature.

Cali would do best in a patient home that can help her come out of her shell.

She walks fantastic on a leash and loves to enjoy walks outside for bonding time with HSPPR staff and volunteers.

Cali responds to her name and will come over to you for attention when called.

Want to know more about Cali? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.