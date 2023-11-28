KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Luci is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a two-year-old black and white Great Dane and Poodle mix that came into HSPPR as an owner surrender and now she’s ready to find her new home.

Luci is a ball of energy and is always up for a game of fetch or a good sniffing adventure. She is a big goofball who won’t say no to having fun outdoors. Luci is looking for someone who can keep up with her and give her lots to do to keep her mind busy, she’s a smart dog! If you’re up for a life full of laughter and love, Luci is your gal!

Want to know more about Luci? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.