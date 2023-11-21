KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Greta is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a one-year-old brown tabby and white Domestic Shorthair cat that came into HSPPR as a stray and now she’s patiently waiting for her new family to walk in the doors.

Greta is such a sweet young lady! She can be fearful in new situations and would appreciate a quiet home committed to giving her the time she needs to blossom. Once she’s comfortable, you will have a real lover on your hands! Be ready for chin scratches and cat naps on your lap!

Want to know more about Greta? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005