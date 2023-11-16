KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Enchantress is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a four-year-old black Domestic Shorthair cat who came in as a stray and is now patiently waiting to meet her new family.

Enchantress can be shy around strangers and will need some time to adjust to her new home. Once she’s comfortable, you’ll see her sweet and spicy sides start to come out. Enchantress will headbutt your hand to let you know when she’s ready for love and she loves to be pet around her head. Enchantress is an overstimulated (or high energy) cat that will do best in a home that can have interactive play sessions with feather wands, balls, and toy mice.

Want to know more about Enchantress? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.