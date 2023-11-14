KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Oakley and Cooper are your KRDO Pets of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! Oakley is a 9-year-old black and white Queensland Heeler mix and Cooper is a 10-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever mix that came into HSPPR as owner surrenders. They have been the bestest of friends for the last decade and are a bonded pair that will need to be adopted together.

Oakley and Cooper have been through a lot of transitions recently and are looking for a home where they can retire together. They would appreciate a gentle adopter that can help build their confidence in new situations. They have successfully lived with cats in their previous home and are such gentle, sweet dogs. Come in and meet this lovely duo today for a two-for-one adoption deal!

Want to know more about Oakley & Cooper? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.