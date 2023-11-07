KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Samara is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a one-year-old brown tabby and white Domestic Shorthair cat that came into HSPPR as an owner surrender and is now ready to find her new home.

Samara has a really sweet personality and would love to find a home where she can get attention and chin scratches from her people. She gets excited and jumps up to say “hello” every time a staff member stops by her kennel. Samara loves to make biscuits with her paws and is looking to be the next biscuit maker in your home.

Want to know more about Samara? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.