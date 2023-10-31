KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Bandit is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a two-year-old black and tan German Shepherd mix that is patiently waiting for her new family to walk in the doors.

Bandit is an amusing young lady. Her puppy-like antics will keep a smile on your face when she leans into you for attention. She is looking for an adopter who will give her time to sniff the roses in new environments and she appreciates a good game of chase. Bandit loves to spend time outside with a smile on her face, but will also settle down when you go back home.

Want to know more about Bandit? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.