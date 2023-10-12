KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Charizard is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a one-year-old gray and white Mastiff mix that came in as an owner surrender and is patiently waiting to meet his new family.

Meet a total catch, Charizard! He wants to be the very best, like no one was before. Charizard is a fiery boy with plenty of energy to spare. He will need ample daily exercise, toys, and mental stimulation and he needs help learning good manners. Training classes are recommended for him!

Charizard would do best in a home without young children as this rambunctious boy doesn't seem to understand his size. Charizard is a big boy (87 lbs) who would love to come home with you today! (Pokeball not included)

Want to know more about Charizard? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.