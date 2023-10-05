KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Zeus is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a two-year-old white and brown brindle American Bulldog and Pit Bull mix that came in as an owner surrender and is patiently waiting to meet his new family.

This cute pumpkin is a sweet, but timid boy who’s looking for a patient family to let him get comfortable in his new home. Once he’s comfortable, Zeus is one big, snorting love bug. Zeus loves going on walks, and he has great leash manners! Other dogs can make Zeus uncomfortable, so it is recommended that he finds a one-dog household.

Want to know more about Zeus? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.