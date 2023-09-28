Skip to Content
Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Thursday Morning of the Pet of the Week

Namaari
By
today at 5:21 AM
Published 5:37 AM

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Namaari is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a nine-year-old white and brown brindle Australian Cattle Dog mix that came in as a stray and is ready to find her new home! 

Based off her appearance, colors, and spots, Namaari is probably a few unique breeds, but we do know that she’s 100% a good girl! We’re not exactly sure what happened, but Namaari was brought into HSPPR as a stray with a large mass on her neck. Now that she’s feeling better because that’s been taken care of, Namaari is ready to find a home. 

Namaari has a very sweet and gentle personality. She sits nicely when asked and will gladly accept a tasty treat in return. Namaari has spent time around other dogs at HSPPR and does great with them! 

Want to know more about Namaari? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.

Article Topic Follows: Pet of the Week

Jump to comments ↓

TJ Gerzina

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content