KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Moxi is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a five-year-old black and white Domestic Longhair cat that came to HSPPR as an owner surrender is now ready to meet her new family.

Moxi is such a beautiful young cat. She’s dignified, though that won’t stop her from playing with her favorite laser pointer! Moxi is looking for a quiet home where she can cuddle with her owners on the couch with a good show and some scratches behind the ears.

In her previous home, she would get overwhelmed if a lot was going on and hide in her cat tree. The team at HSPPR recommends a slow introduction to her new home so she feels comfortable with the transition. Come meet this lovely cat today!

Want to know more about Moxi? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.