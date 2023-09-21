KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Cherry Limeade is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a one-year-old black and white Great Dane mix that came in as a stray and is now patiently waiting for her new family to walk in the doors.

Cherry Limeade is one big sweetheart! She is timid at first in new situations, including around new people and new dogs, but she just needs some time to warm up. Once she’s comfortable, Cherry Limeade’s sweet personality will show when she does her famous Great Dane lean into you for petting. Remember to be patient with Cherry Limeade and win her over with walks and tasty treats!

Want to know more about Cherry Limeade? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.