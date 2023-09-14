KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Pollita is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a one and a half-year-old brown tiger Domestic Shorthair cat that came in as an owner surrender and is now ready to find a new home.

Pollita translates to “pretty girl” and is the perfect way to describe this sweetheart. She has the stripes of a tiger and the curiosity of a tiger as well. Pollita loves to explore every inch of a new room to see if there’s anything exciting going on. Pollita will rub against you to be pet and sit in your lap to make sure you don’t miss her.

Want to know more about Pollita? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.