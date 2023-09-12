KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Clarice is a darling girl looking for her own happy ending or as we call them at the Humane Society, her happy tail. Clarice was found a little over three weeks ago by a good Samaritan. She had an injured leg and needed help. After being brought to HSPPR, we determined the black, domestic shorthair was about a year and a half old and needed medical attention. As we’ve nursed her back to health, Clarice has made friends with many staff and volunteers. Her sweet, affectionate nature and playfulness will make her an outstanding pet! Clarice’s adoption fee is $15.She is already spayed and comes with vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance and a microchip!

Want to know more about Clarice? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.