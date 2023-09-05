KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

If a 90s boy band member were morphed into a dog, you might see Kobe! This 3-year-old, black and tan pit bull & Doberman pinscher mix came to us an owner surrender almost three weeks ago when his family could no longer care for him. Ever since then, pretty boy Kobe has been stealing the hearts of staff & volunteers while also developing deep bonds himself. Kobe is great with kids but may be best as the only dog in the home as he takes his role as lead singer to be more of a solo artist. He is crate trained, enjoys car rides, and can sit and shake proficiently. Kobe’s adoption fee is only $25. He will be neutered before leaving the shelter and comes with vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance, a one-year dog license and microchip. Kobe will be a “Larger than Life” pet!

Want to know more about Kobe? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.