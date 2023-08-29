KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Miko is a dapper senior cat, looking for the purrrfect home to spend his retirement days. This 12-year-old, brown tabby, domestic shorthair is one of our longest residents at the shelter and came to us from a good home where he was very loved, but his family could no longer care for him. Miko is quite the “whipper snapper” for his age, he’s super smart and enjoys a good hunt followed by some quality sunbathing time. Miko’s adoption fee is only $15. He is already neutered and comes with vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance and microchip. Stop by to see if this “Golden Bachelor” is the one for you!

Want to know more about Miko? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.